An “invading plane” from the Mexican island of Cozumel was destroyed by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela in the state of Zulia (west, border with Colombia), the operational strategic commander of the military institution, Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported this Thursday.

“It is a twin-engine Gulfstream aircraft, white, registration V3-GRS, which was detected by Venezuelan radars entering the national airspace with the transponder (telecommunications device) turned off and without permission,” the soldier detailed in his account on the social network X.

He assured that this plane came from Conzumel and that, upon being detected, a “defense plan” was activated to “destroy the hostile aircraft.”

The FANB presumes that the plane “was used by transnational groups to traffic drugs and weapons on the border” that the country shares with Colombia.

Hernández Lárez accompanied the information with photographs in which the plane can be seen in mid-flight and, later, other images that show the remains of the aircraft on fire in a forested area.

In November, Venezuelan military forces immobilized another “hostile” aircraft in Apure state.

Months earlier, in August, the military chief reported that the Armed Forces destroyed two other small planes linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining in the Amazonian state of Bolívar, bordering Brazil.

Since the beginning of 2023, and until August 29, Venezuela disabled a total of 38 invading planes linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining, a scourge that the Government seeks to eradicate in the Amazon.

*With information from EFE