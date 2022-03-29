The Venezuelan Armed Forces dismantled a group of “Colombian drug-trafficking armed terrorists” in the state of Apure, bordering Colombia, the operational strategic commander, Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported on Monday.

“In full Venezuelan territory, orAnother Colombian drug trafficker terrorist camp full of his death materials and destruction, all coming from and manufactured in Colombia,” was dismantled by the military of the Caribbean country, explained the high command on its Twitter account, where it published several photographs of the detainees, whose identity it did not reveal.

He recalled that, in this way, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) “continues to dismantle invading terrorist groups” in Venezuelan territory, where, he assured, “they kill and traffic drugs.”

The official, who pointed out that the “inalienable right of the Venezuelan people” to be able to move around the national territory “has been truncated by Colombian drug traffickers” who “have entrenched themselves” in the lands of the Caribbean country “filling them with explosives”, he reiterated that the FANB “will not negotiate sovereignty (and) they will all be expelled”.

Hernández appealed to the “patriotic spirit” of Venezuelans, whom he urged not to be fooled by “false prophets” who seek, in his opinion, to introduce them “into the world of drug, arms and explosives trafficking.”

“These are not Venezuelan customs (…) This is not Venezuelan culture, that is Tancol culture. The law is harsh, but it is the law,” insisted the soldier.

“Tancol” is an acronym invented by the Venezuelan government that does not refer to any specific gang and with which officials refer to “Colombian armed terrorist drug traffickers.”

The high command concluded that “there will be no tancol traces” in Venezuela, since, he insisted, “they will be neutralized with their structures of terror and fear throughout” the country.

In recent weeks, the Venezuelan authorities captured several members of these groups in border areas with Colombia, and seized “thousands of explosives”, as well as various types of drugs that the detainees were carrying, according to information released by security officials. of the State.

EFE

