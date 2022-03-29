Hockey HIFK leveled the TPS lead to speed – HS is watching the three-match league moment by moment

Tuesday night’s semifinals began at 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Helsinki IFK, which is fifth in the league’s regular season, will claim its opening victory in the semi-finals of the regular season against the Turku Palloseura on Tuesday.

TPS won Sunday’s semifinals in their home scores with a score of 2-0. The place in the semi-finals comes off with four wins.

Two more matches will be played on Tuesday. KooKoo and Jukurit will meet in Kouvola and Lukko and Tappara in Rauma. On Monday, KooKoo applied for a 3–1 away victory from Mikkeli, while Tappara defeated the reigning champion at home 5–3.

The matches will start at 6.30pm and HS will follow them moment by moment. You can see the follow-up at the bottom of this story.