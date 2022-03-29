Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey HIFK leveled the TPS lead to speed – HS is watching the three-match league moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tuesday night’s semifinals began at 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Helsinki IFK, which is fifth in the league’s regular season, will claim its opening victory in the semi-finals of the regular season against the Turku Palloseura on Tuesday.

TPS won Sunday’s semifinals in their home scores with a score of 2-0. The place in the semi-finals comes off with four wins.

Two more matches will be played on Tuesday. KooKoo and Jukurit will meet in Kouvola and Lukko and Tappara in Rauma. On Monday, KooKoo applied for a 3–1 away victory from Mikkeli, while Tappara defeated the reigning champion at home 5–3.

The matches will start at 6.30pm and HS will follow them moment by moment. You can see the follow-up at the bottom of this story.

#Hockey #HIFK #leveled #TPS #lead #speed #watching #threematch #league #moment #moment

See also  Security policy NATO Secretary General on Ukraine: "Russia has used its military power against its neighbors in the past"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Maxi-fraud against the Amadori company, five convictions. Three Genoese entrepreneurs involved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.