From this Monday, March 18 to April 16, it is expected that Venezuelans inside and outside the country will be able to register in the Permanent Electoral Registry (REP), and thus being able to participate in the presidential elections on July 28.

However, some irregularities in the process are evident, such as a small number of registration centers in Venezuela and consulates that did not begin registration abroad despite the lines that are being registered.

Only 315 registration points were enabled in the country and they are not located in the areas with the highest population density.

Here we tell you what you should keep in mind about this process.

What is the Permanent Electoral Registry (REP)?

According to the law on electoral processes in Venezuela, “the Electoral Registry is the database that will contain the registration of all citizens who, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic and the laws, can exercise the right to vote.”

It also says that it is “public in nature” and that “all people can access and obtain the information contained therein, with the limitations established by law.”

Who can register?

According to data from the electoral monitoring organization Súmate, the points are not enough to facilitate, in Venezuela alone, the Registration of more than 3,000,000 people between 18 and 35 years of age and update the data of 1,500,000.

Outside, after 11 am, it was learned that no consular office opened the registry, alleging that the equipment did not arrive.. Venezuelans lined up early and that was the response they received.

According to the law, Venezuelans over 18 years of age may register. Also, “those who turn 18 years of age in the period from the cut-off of the REP and the day inclusive of the date of the election, as long as said registration is carried out before the cut-off of the Electoral Registry.”

Likewise, “foreigners over 18 years of age, with more than ten years of residence in the country.”

What happens to Venezuelans abroad?

There are 120 locations around the world available for registration. But, none of them started it this Monday.

More than 8,000,000 million Venezuelans live abroad, according to analyst estimates, and There would be between 4 or 5 million citizens who can exercise the right according to the regulations but have not registered, since the electoral registry has been closed for more than five years.

Until today, there are only 100,000 Venezuelans authorized to vote abroad.

“We want to register, that is our right!” Dozens of Venezuelans demanded at the Argentine consular headquarters, after being informed that the registry abroad will not open until further notice.

“We only have one month to register, every day that passes is a day that our right is violated,” denounced Alí Faza, one of the citizens who went to the embassy.

Adriana Flores, head of the campaign command of candidate María Corina Machado in Argentina, assured that this is “in violation of the schedule that the CNE itself had established.”

“We have people from different places in the interior of Argentina who have lost their day of work to travel to Buenos Aires to register, and they have not been able to exercise this right. They do not give us an answer or certain information about when we will be able to start this process “Flores denounced.

Why are there criticisms of the process?

The electoral registry has been one of the requests of the opposition sectors and civil society, it is even reflected in the Barbados Agreement signed in October of last year, in which the Government of Nicolás Maduro committed to opening the REP.

It was confirmed that in Venezuela, the registration began, but the points, as they are not central, do not have a significant influx of people. Furthermore, the National Electoral Council has not reported massively.

Which parties are enabled and which are not?

Only 34 parties will be able to nominate candidates in these presidential elections. At least 16 were excluded for not passing the review of the National Electoral Council.

Forward, Centered, ⁠Unica, ⁠Convergencia, ⁠Suma País, ⁠MPV, ⁠Encuentro Ciudadano, GENTE, ⁠PUENTE, ⁠MAS, ⁠FDC, ⁠NUVIPA, ⁠UPP89, Unión Progreso, Prociudadanos, COMPA.

Of those authorized, Democratic Action, Copei, Primero Venezuela and Voluntad Popular, were prosecuted and taken from their original bases, making them a “new” species of opposition parties.

The only two cards that still belong to the majority opposition are A New Time and Democratic Unity Table.

In the case of María Corina Machado, her organization, Vente Venezuela, has never been able to become official as a political party, which is why it has the name of a movement and therefore cannot present a candidate in any election.

How is the schedule planned?

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) announced that the country's presidential elections will be held on Sunday, July 28. The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, presented a schedule for the elections that establishes deadlines for specific activities: From March 18 to April 16 the Electoral Registry will be updated; from March 21 to 25, nomination of candidates, and from July 4 to 25, electoral campaign.