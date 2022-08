The indigenous people who contract the virus not only deal with the disease, they also have feeding problems, lack of access to medicine and health. © France 24

The Waraos, in the Orinoco Delta of Venezuela, are the second indigenous population in the country. 15 years ago, a group of doctors visited San Francisco de Guayos, one of the ancestral towns in this region, and discovered that many of its inhabitants carried HIV. In the midst of all the difficulties, many struggle to survive.