The Honest Greens restaurant chain is preparing its expansion throughout Europe. The company, specialized in healthy food, has given its capital to the American fund Act III with the desire to accelerate its growth throughout the Old Continent in the coming months. Today the firm has 30 stores spread throughout Spain and Portugal.

The Barcelona restaurant company, founded in 2017, thus joins a fund with experience in the sector in the United States. The new partner is an investor in two similar chains, such as Cava and Life Alive, with establishments spread throughout North America.

Honest Greens has 30 restaurants in Spain and Portugal and has plans to expand throughout Europe. The capital raised, which has not been disclosed, will serve to “scale the company while it continues its rapid expansion.”

The company’s co-founders, Christopher Fuchs, Rasmus B and Ben Bensoussan explained that the investment “marks a significant milestone as the company looks to expand its footprint and improve its operations.” “With the capital and support of Act III we will amplify our impact and take the company to more countries,” they added.

Meanwhile, Act III CEO Ron Shaich highlighted that the Honest Greens team “has mastered a very complex supply chain and operation, enabled by proprietary technology, to produce chef-quality dishes that have a major impact on consumers.” consumers”.

In 2023, Honest Greens had a turnover of 17.6 million euros and losses of 2 million.