Tuesday, January 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuela: request approved to initiate possible recall of Maduro

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Maturing voting - elections 2021

Maduro voting in the elections this Sunday.

Photo:

Miguel Gutierrez. EFE

Maduro voting in the elections this Sunday.

The information was confirmed this Monday by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

This Monday, at night, the decision of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela to approve three requests for the initiation of the procedure for a “possible activation” of a recall referendum of the mandate of the President of the Republic, Nicholas Maduro.

(In context: Civil society in Venezuela insists on activating recall against Maduro)

The requests were introduced by the promoter groups: Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover), All United for the Recall Referendum and the National Executive Committee of Confedejunta, together with the Committee of National and International Democracy, says the press release issued by the NEC.

The promotion of the request for the activation of the recall, which is established in article 72 of the Constitution, is a first step of the Norms to Regulate the Promotion and Request of Revocation Referendums of Mandates of Popular Election.

In order to carry out this activation, it is necessary that 20 percent of those registered in the Electoral Registry sign making the request. Now the CNE must publish the schedule for collecting the signatures.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Venezuela #request #approved #initiate #recall #Maduro

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Russia decided to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.