Venezuela: request approved to initiate possible recall of Maduro

Maduro voting in the elections this Sunday.
Miguel Gutierrez. EFE
The information was confirmed this Monday by the National Electoral Council (CNE).
January 17, 2022, 08:40 PM
This Monday, at night, the decision of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela to approve three requests for the initiation of the procedure for a “possible activation” of a recall referendum of the mandate of the President of the Republic, Nicholas Maduro.
(In context: Civil society in Venezuela insists on activating recall against Maduro)
The requests were introduced by the promoter groups: Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Mover), All United for the Recall Referendum and the National Executive Committee of Confedejunta, together with the Committee of National and International Democracy, says the press release issued by the NEC.
The promotion of the request for the activation of the recall, which is established in article 72 of the Constitution, is a first step of the Norms to Regulate the Promotion and Request of Revocation Referendums of Mandates of Popular Election.
In order to carry out this activation, it is necessary that 20 percent of those registered in the Electoral Registry sign making the request. Now the CNE must publish the schedule for collecting the signatures.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
January 17, 2022, 08:40 PM
.
