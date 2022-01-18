Diplomats in two consulates of Russia in Ukraine decided to evacuate from the country. The newspaper reports New York Times referring to a high-ranking Ukrainian security officer.

According to the official, on January 5, 18 people left the country. Mostly among them were the children and wives of Russian diplomats. In the coming days, he added, 30 people are expected to leave Ukraine from Kiev and the consulate in Lvov.

According to a US official, Washington knew about the impending evacuation. “We have information indicating that the Russian government was preparing to evacuate their family members from the Russian embassy in Ukraine in late December and early January,” the statement said.

In December, an unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail against the fence of the Russian consulate in Lvov. No harm done. A criminal case on hooliganism has been initiated.