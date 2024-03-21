The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela opened this Thursday, March 21, the candidate registration period for the presidential elections on July 28. There are five days in which the parties must present their presidential candidates with all the documents that enable them to participate. There is uncertainty about the candidacy of opposition leader María Corina Machado, given that she has been disqualified by Justice and this Thursday she reported that she was unable to register her candidacy. The registration period also begins in the midst of the arrest of several opponents of the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“With leaders, militants and companions of ADVenezuela, singing the notes of the anthem of our glorious party,” commented Luis Eduardo Martínez at the time of his registration as the first candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Venezuela, as an opponent of Chavismo.

If he became President, he said he would eliminate indefinite reelection and reduce the presidential term from six to five years. The Chavista opponent proposed that, in future presidential elections, a second round be held “when the candidate or candidates who have the best votes do not reach a percentage greater than 50%.”

With leaders, militants and colleagues @ADVenezuelaa singing the notes of the anthem of our glorious party, together with my brother @adbernabe We record all the precautions required by the #CNE to be formally a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. I thank the… pic.twitter.com/IMnQKjcJAH — Luis Eduardo Martínez (@Luisemartinezh) March 21, 2024



The electoral calendar continues its course in the South American country. This Thursday, March 21, the registration phase for candidates for the Presidency began. A period that will last until the 25th of this month, in which all those who wish to participate in the elections on July 28 must present documents that certify compliance with all the requirements.

Requirements that some do not complete because they are disqualified, following administrative sanctioning processes by the Government of Nicolás Maduro. One of them, María Corina Machado, whose impediment to seeking popularly elected positions was confirmed.

Against the clock, the Venezuelan opposition is trying to organize its cadres before the registration period ends. At this time, it is unknown how many candidates applied.

In addition to Luis Eduardo Martínez, who will participate under the auspices of the Democratic Action party (AD), the opponents Leocenis García, for the Prociudadanos formation; José Brito, for Primero Venezuela; and Javier Bertucci, for El Cambio, also registered their candidacies.





03:22

While the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) chose the current president, Nicolás Maduro, as a candidate and will continue in office, which he has held since 2013. The Chavista leader accepted the nomination of militants and sympathizers. He is expected to register this week, seeking his third consecutive term.

Machado denounces that they do not let her register her presidential candidacy

Machado denounced this Thursday that the organizations Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) and the Mesa de la Unidad (MUD) “do not have access to the system” of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which is why they have not been able to register their candidacy for the presidential elections. on July 28th.

Through which will last until next Monday.

The opposition member specified that she made this complaint at 5:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT), “almost 12 hours after the process began.” for receiving applications, through which the candidacies of former deputy Luis Eduardo Martínez and former mayor Daniel Ceballos, both opponents, were finalized on Thursday.

Alert At this time, 5pm on March 21, 2024, almost 12 hours after the process began, I inform you that the only two democratic unity cards capable of applying to the CNE (MUD and UNT) do not have access to the system. to do it. — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 21, 2024



Machado was chosen in primaries – last October – as the presidential candidate of the anti-Chavista bloc. However, in January, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirmed that the former deputy is disqualified from running for elections until 2036, a sanction that has been rejected by the opposition and criticized by several countries and international organizations.

Arrests of political opponents

The Venezuelan Government has warned of a “violent anti-government conspiracy” against it. Their suspicions led to a criminal investigation that has left several political opponents detained.







01:39

The operations were carried out at the end of January. One of the detainees is María Corina Machado's campaign director, Magalli Meda, and several members of her work team. Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported that they are accused of being part of a “destabilizing” plot that included demonstrations, a media campaign and plans to attack military barracks.

Read alsoMaría Corina Machado denounces “brutal repression” after the arrest of two members of her team

With few details about said “plot,” at least 30 people have been detained since January, including lawyer, activist and security and defense expert Rocío San Miguel.

The United Nations and non-governmental organizations questioned the repression that the Government has unleashed in recent weeks, as a measure to suffocate the political opposition, before the elections. With the latest arrests, and the disqualification of other possible candidates, it is almost impossible for the remaining opposition parties to register in the presidential race.

Foreign governments have also joined in criticizing the latest arrests, just before the elections. From Paraguay, its authorities regretted “the arbitrary detention” of Henry Alviarez and former deputy Dignora Hernández, from the party of the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, Vente Venezuela (VV). ANDThe Government of Javier Milei, of Argentina, also criticized these actions.

Paraguay regrets the arbitrary detention of Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernández of the Vente Venezuela party.

It joins the voices that demand the prompt release of the detained leaders and the cessation of political persecution of the members of that party group. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@mreparaguay) March 21, 2024



Hernández is being investigated for allegedly planning “violent actions” to “force” the registration of Machado's candidacy. “The Maduro regime unleashes brutal repression,” Machado warned on his social networks.

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, rejected all accusations about the alleged repression against politicians and ratified the Government's theory about the alleged plot.

Venezuela regrets that the

UN Secretary General @antonioguterres He has never commented on the well-founded threats of assassination against the Pdte @NicolasMaduro nor against destabilizing and violent plans, which include attacks on military installations. We keep… https://t.co/MwnOuC3l84 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) March 21, 2024



Furthermore, he strongly condemned the Argentine Government's pronouncement on the matter. “We are not surprised that the Chancellery of a Nazi-style Government, like that of Milei, responsible for the greatest mutilation of the rights of its people since the time of the atrocious dictatorships, today seeks to become a defender and accomplice of fascists,” he said.

In this context, a report presented by the United Nations Mission that investigates human rights violations in the country warned on March 20 of intimidation of opponents by the Government of Nicolás Maduro and of a “reactivation of the most violent form of repression.” by the authorities” in the atmosphere prior to the presidential elections.

Read alsoVenezuela: UN mission warns of increased intimidation of the opposition prior to elections

With EFE, AP, local media.