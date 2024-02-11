The Venezuelan activist and human rights defender Rocío San Miguel, president of the NGO Citizen Control, was arrested for her alleged link to a conspiracy that included a plan to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported this Sunday.

The confirmation of the capture comes two days after, according to various non-governmental organizations and opposition political parties, the lawyer was detained at the Maiquetía international airport – which serves Caracas -, where she was scheduled to take a flight with with your daughter.

In head of state, Nicolás Maduro, and other senior officials”.

'White Bracelet' is, according to Saab said in January, the most recent conspiracy of five that the authorities dismantled since May of last year, for which more than thirty people, including civilians and soldiers, have been arrested.

#Now the Public Ministry #inform the arrest of the citizen Rocío del Carmen San Miguel Sosa, this by virtue of an arrest warrant against her for being allegedly linked and referenced in the conspiracy and attempted assassination plot called… — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) February 11, 2024

The prosecutor said this Sunday that the plan also included the “attack on several military units in San Cristóbal (Táchira state) and other entities in the country.”

He assured that the investigations “continue their course, gathering elements of conviction from people related to these serious events inside and outside the country.”

Amnesty International (AI) called this Sunday for the “immediate and unconditional” release of the activist and asked for respect for her rights and the “precautionary measure of protection issued in her favor” by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in 2012. as well as “access to lawyers and family members.”

NGOs have reported that San Miguel's family has not known his whereabouts since his arrest last Friday.

The activist had reported this month that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDC) requested the Venezuelan State to present, “by May 6 at the latest,” a report on compliance with a sentence handed down in 2018 in her favor and two others. people, for the dismissal from their public positions in 2004, after having signed the call for a recall referendum of then-president Hugo Chávez.

EFE