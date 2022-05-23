After the secret meeting held by a part of the Venezuelan opposition in Panama and in which it was agreed to hold primaries for 2023, the opponents of Chavismo announced that They will open a consultation process to find “the best way” to make that choice.

The so-called Democratic Unity Platform, formerly the Unity Table, or simply the opposition, issued a statement explaining that these consultations will be held with all factors in the country.

In addition, six work commissions were created and “it was agreed to draw up a schedule for carrying out the consultations”, says the text attributed to Omar Barboza, executive secretary of the platform.

These announcements come after a meeting this May 23 between the opponents, who agreed that they will activate a website “to receive the opinions and recommendations of Venezuelans on the primary process, at the national level.”

Barboza outlined, after the meeting, in which representatives of the political parties participated, that the Platform Regulations were approved and therefore, they will work with clear rules for its operation.

Among the commissions created are: communications, strategy, organization, country plan, alliances and social solidarity.

The last thing that was known is that the opposition refused to allow the primary process to be organized by the National Electoral Council (CNE) with a majority of Chavista rectors.

Meanwhile, there are still no comments on the fate of the interim government of Juan Guaidó nor of the National Assembly presided over by himself. Guaidó keeps visiting communities and in assemblies with representatives of civil society.

