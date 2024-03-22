lVenezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced this Thursday that the organizations Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) and the Mesa de la Unidad (MUD) “do not have access to the system” of the National Electoral Council (CNE). ), hence They have not been able to register their candidacy for the presidential elections on July 28.

Through X, the former anti-Chavista deputy, disqualified from holding popularly elected positions, assured that the MUD and UNT are the “only two cards” that support it that were enabled by the CNE to nominate presidential candidates, a process that began today and will last until next Monday.

The opposition member specified that she made this complaint at 5 pm local time (4 pm Colombia time), “almost 12 hours after the process” of receiving applications began, through which the candidacies of former deputy Luis Eduardo Martínez were finalized today. and former mayor Daniel Ceballos, both critics of the majority opposition.

Alert At this time, 5pm on March 21, 2024, almost 12 hours after the process began, I inform you that the only two democratic unity cards capable of applying to the CNE (MUD and UNT) do not have access to the system. to do it. — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 21, 2024

Until now UNT and the MUD – the electoral symbol of the main opposition coalition, now called the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – have not commented on this complaint by Machado, who was elected in primaries – last October – as the presidential candidate of the anti-Chavista bloc.

However, in January, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ratified that The former deputy is disqualified from running for elections until 2036, a sanction that has been rejected by the opposition and criticized by several countries and international organizations.

María Corina Machado campaigns in Barinas. Photo:EFE/Press of María Corina Machado Share

Despite everything, Machado had reiterated that he will try to register his name for the race, without clarifying whether it contemplates the possibility of delegating the candidacy to another person.

Meanwhile, the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed that he will seek a second consecutive re-election, although it is not yet known what day he will go before the CNE to formalize his aspiration, which has the support of numerous organizations, some of which have already formalized their support for the Chavista leader.

EFE