October 12 and 17, dates to frame: Venezuela tied with Brazil, beat

Chile and fuels his dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time with Yeferson Soteldo as a great figure.

Soteldo, 26, scored the first goal against ‘La Roja’ in Maturín (east), assisted Salomón Rondón in the second goal and generated Darwin Machís’ goal that sealed the 3-0. “Keep believing, this is just beginning,” said Soteldo at the end of the game in reference to the motto that was born as a joke on social networks and has become a war cry: “hand, I have faith.”

Venezuela is fourth in the South American qualifier, with seven points, the same as Uruguay and Brazil, which are second and third respectively by goal average, and five behind undefeated Argentina. South America has six direct places for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh placed team will play a playoff against a team from another continent.

Guys… I want to go to the World Cup

There is so much fever in Venezuela that a version of the famous song “Guys, now we got excited again” is already circulating on social networks, which was popularized by the Argentine fans in the last World Cup in Qatar and which belongs to the group La Fly.

The Venezuelan version of the song speaks of the enthusiasm of an entire country to qualify for its first soccer World Cup.

The lyrics say like this:

In Venezuela I was born,

land of Arango and Rondón,

of the chamos in guarimbas that I will never forget.

I can’t explain it to you,

because you won’t understand,

I cried for the games we lost for so many years.

But that’s over,

because hand’ I have faith,

and in the land of brazucas, Bello won with a goal.

Hey guys,

Now we got excited again,

I want to have the first one,

I want to go to the World Cup.

Soteldo,

haggling we can see you,

here you have your people,

Vinotinto I have faith.

