Security agency vehicles stand guard in the Cota 905 neighborhood in Caracas. Residents of the west of the Venezuelan capital experienced almost 72 hours of constant shootings that started in the Cota 905 neighborhood, between armed gangs and police, and which spread to at least five nearby areas, such as the sectors of El Paraíso and El Cementerio, in July 2021.| Photo: EFE / Rayner Peña

It is estimated that 11,081 people died from violent causes in Venezuela during this year of 2021, as reported on Tuesday (28) by the NGO Venezuelan Violence Observatory (OVV) during the presentation of its annual report.

“An estimated 11,081 people died from violent causes in the country during 2021 (a rate of 40.9 per 100,000 population),” the NGO said on Twitter, citing its report.

The report points out that, of the total, 3,112 of the deaths were homicides, 4,003 “deaths under investigation”, 2,332 for “resistance to authority” and 1,634 are considered disappearances.

In addition, the observatory revealed that the five entities in the country with the highest rates of violence in 2021 were Distrito da Capital with 77.9 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Miranda with 64.1, Bolivar with 56.8, Delta Amacuro with 52.1 and Aragua with 50.8.

The data were presented by the entity’s director, Roberto Briceño-León, who compared them with figures from last year, when the NGO registered 11,891 violent deaths.

“The homicides have been reduced due to the paralysis of the economy, by the increasing control of territories by organized crime that regulates or puts an end to the murders”, explained Briceño-León.

He pointed out that the data presented show that “Venezuela is located alongside Honduras as one of the most violent countries in Latin America in 2021, according to expert estimates”.

To gather this information, the NGO works through a network of 15 teams in ten universities across the country that monitor data and information, in addition to producing, analyzing and disseminating knowledge about the magnitude, risk and social impact of violence in Venezuela.

In September, OVV, together with the Community Learning Centers organization (Cecodap), presented a report detailing that between 2017 and 2019 there were 3,738 violent deaths among minors.

“(A total of) 3,738 violent deaths of children and adolescents (occurred) between 2017 and 2019. Of this number of deaths, 917 (24.5%) were boys and girls and 2,821 (75.5%) were adolescents”, explained the organization in the document.