Rosa Perrotta has made it known that little Achille, her second child, is ill: this is what happens

Rosa Perrotta has just become a mother for the second time, the young tronista of Men and Women gave birth to the little one just over a month ago Achilles. Unfortunately, the newborn is facing serious health problems.

The influencer, these days a Naples from his parents, he explained this morning that he was going through a difficult period. Little Achilles is in fact ill and has a very common disease in such young children:

Hello everyone, how are you? I am quite proven by the fact that the end of this year is not the best from the point of health for us, we are not lucky from this point of view. what I feared would happen and what I hoped with all my heart did not happen. That is, Achilles has an onset of bronchiolitis, which is a very annoying thing in a one month old baby. it is difficult to manage and causes extreme concern.

Achille must in fact be kept under control, the illness can be very dangerous especially if underestimated: “The child must be supervised 24 hours a day, there is this bad cough, every time he eats there is the possibility of regurgitation together with the mucus, there is the possibility of dehydration because the child has less appetite and tends to vomit”.

Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Tartaglione meet with the girl’s parents who help her in all respects, especially with the children:

Ugly, ugly, ugly I do not wish it to anyone. However we are facing this thing with extreme positivity we look at the glass half empty because they are with mine and we have both physical and psychological help. My mother is a wonder woman because every time I collapse she intervenes and makes me recover everything.

The child has already started treatment: “We started this treatment which is inevitably with a minimal percentage of cortisone, makes the baby drowsy and it is difficult for him to attack. You need to make sure he stays hydrated. We have to check everything because this is the problem of the disease that leads to hospitalization. “

We are not at this stage, I am heartened, the pediatrician told me that we took it in time. the pediatrician explained to me that the disease must run its course, there are no drugs that stop it but help the child to deal with it. luck is to be at the beginning and not at an advanced stage.

It was his older brother who brought the virus home, Ethan got sick at the park with other children, but luckily he is doing quite well. The influencer concluded:

Obviously he took it with his little brother, we avoided contact with other children in Milan, however, by coming here we let our guard down. We took Ethan to the inflatable playground with some kids, I don’t know if you saw the stories at the park the other day, he came back very cold.