Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez (in file image), said that her appearance at the ICJ hearing “does not imply” recognition that the court can arbitrate on the dispute with Guyana | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan dictatorship reaffirmed, in a hearing held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, Netherlands, that it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over a dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo region and that it will continue with a referendum to try to annex the area.

At the hearing, held on Wednesday (15) and regarding a request from Guyana for the ICJ to suspend the referendum, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated that “Venezuela reaffirms its categorical rejection of Guyana’s bold action to interfere in their internal affairs.”

“Nothing will prevent the referendum scheduled for December 3 from being held,” said Rodríguez, according to information from the Associated Press (AP).

She also stated that her presence in The Hague “does not in any way imply recognition [venezuelano] jurisdiction of this honorable court over the territorial dispute relating to Guyana”.

On the first Sunday of December, the Venezuelan population will decide in a vote whether Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship should take measures to annex around 70% of the neighboring country’s territory.

Venezuela claims sovereignty over more than 160,000 square kilometers of Guyanese territory west of the Essequibo River. One of the measures suggested in the consultation is the creation of the Venezuelan state of Guiana Essequiba in the region.

The dispute dates back to the 19th century, but Caracas has ratcheted up the fight after large oil reserves were found in the disputed area in recent years. Before the referendum on December 3, the Venezuelan dictatorship will hold a preview of the vote next Sunday (19).

The Guyanese government says that the referendum and other actions by the Nicolás Maduro regime could affect “the security of the State of Guyana and, by extension, the Caribbean region” and that the consultation questions are aimed at “promoting the illegal and unfounded claim of Venezuela over more than two-thirds of Guyana’s national territory.”