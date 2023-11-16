Las Vegas, known for its vibrant and luxurious atmosphere, hosts an F1 Grand Prix for the first time in 40 years. We are on the eve of one of the most anticipated races of the season, in an event pervaded by an atmosphere of unparalleled excitement due to the exclusive location chosen by Liberty Media as the penultimate round of the World Championship.

The track is located in the most famous area of ​​Las Vegas, the “Las Vegas Strip”, the road that hosts the most famous hotels and casinos in the city and is an anomalous city circuit, characterized mostly by long straights and 17 curves, 11 on the left and 6 on the right. Therefore, it will be essential to make full use of the power unit on the long straights, 3 of them, where maximum speeds above 340km/h are expected.

The race will be held at night and from now on attention is being paid to any problems arising from this choice: the large temperature range could favor low temperatures which, combined with the asphalt recently laid in some areas of the track, could make driving difficult and difficult along the Strip with F1 cars.

Photo by: MegaRide Las Vegas Grand Prix, MegaRide charts

It is a circuit where not much energy is developed in the tyres, as shown in the tread temperature graph, below. The tires on the right are more stressed, given the anti-clockwise direction, while the tires on the left are more stressed in the area between turns 3-4.

By virtue of this characteristic, the minimum starting pressures issued by Pirelli have been increased compared to usual, also due to the very low ambient temperatures expected.

The internal air pressure in the stabilized phase, otherwise, would be too low to favor optimal grip conditions, depending both on the internal temperature of the tire and on the air pressure: the higher the initial pressure, the easier it will be to reach the optimal conditions with the weather conditions expected in the “Sin City”.

An obligatory choice for the tyres, having been allocated the C3-C4-C5, the softest in the range. We are on a city track, with several sectors with new asphalt, therefore slippery, with very low temperatures expected: it will be a real challenge, given the conditions, to reach the ideal grip window.

Last but not least, Las Vegas is surrounded by the Mojave Desert, so hopefully there is no dirt on the track which could make it even more difficult for the tires to work properly.

Photo by: MegaRide Las Vegas Grand Prix, MegaRide charts

The track, characterized by long straights, requires a very low aerodynamic load, to allow high speeds to be achieved on the straight. The teams will opt between two possible scenarios: a very reduced aerodynamic load, taking it to the extreme, similar to what happens in Monza, or a slightly less extreme solution, as happens in Baku, where the cars are slightly more balanced to deal effectively with the most difficult sections. lenses. The choice will depend greatly on the characteristics of the drivers and cars, but the expected downforce level will certainly be among the lowest in the entire world championship.