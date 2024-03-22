María Corina Machado, chosen as a presidential candidate in the Venezuelan opposition primaries, but who was disqualified by Justice, announced this Friday, March 22, Corina Yoris as her replacement for the July 28 elections. In addition to Machado's disqualification, in recent days, several of her close collaborators were arrested. Corina Yoris, at 80 years old, will try to end Nicolás Maduro's cycle in power.

Speculation about who will represent Venezuela's opposition in the elections ended this Friday, March 22. Finally, María Corina Machado, who won the October primaries, stepped aside due to the disqualification confirmed by the country's highest court. In her place, she named Corina Yoris as her replacement in the electoral contest against President Nicolás Maduro that will take place on July 28.

The opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) appointed Yoris, an 80-year-old historian, in place of Machado, who was prevented from running in the elections.

“We found the right person and she has the respect of all those who have known her throughout her academic, professional, and civic life,” Machado said to the press about Yoris this Friday.

Furthermore, he stressed that he has “total confidence” in Yoris and explained that his appointment “arose from the discussion of the unitary forces.”

Far from leaving the Venezuelan political map due to his disqualification – which he described as something “irritable, totally unconstitutional and cowardly” – Machado warned that he will continue “touring” Venezuela to bring “strength and hope to every corner of the country.”

