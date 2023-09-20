He lived almost all of his 13 years of life locked in a cage. It is the sad and dramatic story that comes from Venezuela where, as a disabled child, he was periodically locked inside a wooden cage by six women, including his mother.

The executioners of this ferocious torture have been arrested and the attorney general has now revealed other macabre details of the terrible affair on social media.

#Ahora el @MinpublicoVEN Portuguesa logra la #Aprehension of Xandra Guedez, Deyanira Guedez, Ana Guedez, Cándida Guedez, Maricela Guedez and Maria Muñoz: family members of a 13 year old child, who has congenital disability and due to this condition they brutally maintained it… pic.twitter.com/qSsNqUQJuw — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) September 19, 2023

“They kept him locked up in a wooden cage, without food,” says Tarek William Saab on X (Twitter), in a message accompanied by a photograph of the precarious cell built inside a house in a poor neighborhood of the city of Araure.

“Those responsible will be accused of the crimes of cruel treatment and criminal conspiracy,” added the prosecutor, according to whom all the people involved are relatives of the young man.

According to local media, the 13-year-old had been kept in the hand-built cage since he was 6 years old, often gagged.