Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría said that the objective is to “advance on topics of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral cooperation”.

Venezuela and Russia this Wednesday (10) reinforced the “strategic alliance” between them, after a meeting held in Caracas between the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría, and the Russian ambassador to the South American country, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov. .

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, the meeting was “intended to review and evaluate the strategic alliance that remains for the benefit of both nations”.

On Twitter, Faría affirmed that the meeting is part of the “permanent exchange agenda to advance on topics of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral cooperation”.

In July, the Venezuelan foreign minister paid an official visit to Moscow, during which both countries sought mutual support to face Western-imposed sanctions.

The two countries decided to move forward with “mutually beneficial” projects in several areas, including energy, pharmaceuticals, industry, transport, military-technical cooperation and high technology, according to officials from both countries.

The strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela includes cooperation in at least 20 areas. Bilateral trade increased by nearly 50% in 2021, reaching US$149.7 million.

In early March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin released a note in which it pointed out that “[o ditador venezuelano] Nicolás Maduro expressed his strong support for Russia’s key actions, condemning the destabilizing activity of the United States and NATO and emphasizing the importance of fighting the campaign of lies and disinformation launched by Western countries.”

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a congratulatory telegram in which he “wished Nicolás Maduro good health and success in solving the social and economic challenges facing the country” when the dictator was re-elected in Venezuela, in an election not recognized by Venezuela. several countries due to the curtailment of opposition and evidence of fraud.