The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR reported that Ukrainian troops died during the shelling of a brewery in Donetsk

During the shelling of the Donetsk brewery by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), there were 32 people on its territory. This is reported TASS.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the fire area was 600 square meters. According to preliminary information, one person died and two others were injured.

Earlier, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR said that as a result of the shelling of the brewery by Ukrainian troops, an ammonia leak occurred. As the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime noted, the shooting by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the brewery in Donetsk could have been targeted.