Diana Silva and Camila Escribns have delighted their fans and followers of beauty pageants in their most recent publication. The representatives of Venezuela and Peru are roommates in this edition of Miss Universe and, from time to time, they are seen together at the concentration of the international pageant, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18.

Diana Silva and Camila Escribns together in a photo at the Miss Universe

The queens of Venezuela and Peru They have immersed themselves in a hug of brotherhood and allowed themselves to be photographed last Wednesday, November 8 in a new day of Miss Universe 2023 activities. Fans did not hesitate to leave comments to both candidates who are classified as favorites to win the crown by several pages of missologists and experts in beauty pageants.

Sash Factor International, an account that follows all the details of the contest on different platforms, published the Silva and Escribns graph. They also mention that this Wednesday the 6th day of activities took place.

Miss Venezuela and Miss Peru together in a photograph at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: Sash Factor International

“Both beautiful”, a user posted on Sash Factor’s photo. For its part, Diana Silva commented with heart emojis.

Who are the favorites to win Miss Universe 2023?

In the Miss Universe, the names of the countries that are favorites to win are already beginning to be heard.

Miss Universe 2023 favorites, according to Missosology’s. Photo: Missosology’s/Instagram

The Missosology.org portal publishes a list of favorites and Miss Venezuela occupies fifth place, while Peru is ranked 15th among the favorites of experts. See the full list:

1. Mexico

2. France

3. India

4. Poland

5. Venezuela

6. Dominican Republic

7. Thailand

8. Denmark

9. Jamaica

10. Russia

11. Bolivia

12.Vietnam

13. El Salvador

14. Argentina

15. Peru

16. Nicaragua

17. Australia

18. South Africa

19. Chile

20. Italy

