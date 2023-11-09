Coronavirus infection COVID-19, with a mild course, may not differ in symptoms from ARVI. At the same time, influenza viruses have a more pronounced clinical picture, Oksana Chizhonok, a general practitioner and pulmonologist at the SM-Clinic, told Izvestia on November 9.

According to her, ARVI refers to a variety of different seasonal viruses.

“Seasonal ARVI is characterized by damage to the upper respiratory tract. The clinical picture will be dominated by symptoms of a runny nose, sore throat and hoarseness, increased body temperature to subfebrile levels, conjunctivitis, and enlarged submandibular and cervical lymph nodes. As the process progresses, a bacterial infection and cough syndrome may develop,” the pulmonologist noted.

Speaking about the coronavirus infection COVID-19, the doctor said that the incubation period from the moment of infection can be up to two weeks. And with a mild course of the disease, the clinical picture of coronavirus infection does not differ from seasonal ARVI.

“In more severe cases, the disease is characterized by a progressive course, multiple organ involvement, and load on the bronchopulmonary apparatus. Hence the pathognomonic symptoms: shortness of breath and persistent dry cough. COCID-19 is also characterized by long-term consequences, such as myocarditis, thromboembolism, and central nervous system damage. Involvement of nerve cells in the inflammatory process can lead to loss of taste and smell,” the specialist said.

Thus, according to her, every patient with minimal symptoms of ARVI can be a carrier and source for others of a wide variety of viruses, including a new coronavirus infection.

“Influenza infection has a more recognizable clinical picture. It is characterized by seasonality (autumn-winter period). The leading symptoms are intoxication, fever up to 40 degrees with minimal catarrhal symptoms. That is, the symptoms of ARVI are not typical for influenza at the onset of the disease,” Chizhonok said.

She noted that the incubation period for influenza and ARVI ranges from several hours to a day.

The day before, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, during the government hour at the plenary meeting of the Federation Council, said that the incidence of COVID-19 has begun to increase in Russia, the number of patients has doubled in a month.