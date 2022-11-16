the 70th edition Miss Venezuela 2022 is just around the corner and keeps the 24 youngsters waiting for the long-awaited crown to become the next representative of their country. This Wednesday, November 16, the beauty pageant will take place and the name of the winner will be shouted, who will also have the honor of participating in Miss Universe 2023.

When is Miss Venezuela 2022?

The long-awaited beauty pageant will take place next Wednesday, November 16, at the Poliedro de Caracas. This event marks an important date for the country, because after nine years it will no longer be held in the private studio of Venevision.

Miss Venezuela 2022 schedule. Photo: Twitter

Who are the official candidates for Miss Venezuela?

The winner of Miss Venezuela 2022 will be decided among the 24 ladies who are in competitions. Know who they are:

Katheryne Bello, Miss Amazonas

Mariangel Tovar, Miss Anzoátegui

Luisana Siso, Miss Apure

Jessica Alaimo, Miss Aragua

Jenyfeer Baudin, Miss Barinas

Ana Elena Erazo, Miss Bolivar

Loreno Bodenski, Miss Carabobo

Linamar Nadaf Wahbi, Miss Cojedes

Daniela Malave, Miss Delta Amacuro

Diana Silva, Miss Capital District

Yulibeth Sanchez, Miss Falcon

Alessandra Marubini, Miss Guarico

Andrea Romero, Miss La Guaira

Zaren Loyo, Miss Lara

Litzy Gonzalez, Miss Merida

Victoria Cruz Gygax, Miss Miranda

Alejandra Chacin, Miss Monagas

Sharon Frontado, Miss Nueva Esparta

Andrea Rubio, Miss Portuguese

Katiuska Andrade, Miss Sucre

Martha Rodríguez, Miss Táchira

Alessandra Combatti, Miss Trujillo

Maru Jimenez, Miss Yaracuy

Carla Romero, Miss Zulia.

Who are the favorite candidates?

Daniela Di Giacomo, Miss Venezuela International 2005 and Miss International 2006, chose her favorites from the 24 candidates together with the photographer Juano. They are the following:

Anzoátegui, Mariangel Tovar

Delta Amacuro, Daniela Malave

Sucre, Katiuska Andrade

Aragua, Jessica Alaimo

Carabobo, Lorena Bodenski.

Miss Venezuela 2022 celebrates its 70 years, and returns to the Poliedro de Caracas. Photo: Venevision

Who won the Miss Venezuela last edition?

Amanda Dudamel Newman23 years old, representative of the Andean Region, was the one who established herself as the winner of Miss Venezuela 2021.

Miss Venezuela 2022: transmission channel

The event will be broadcast throughout Venezuela thanks to the Venevisión signal. However, if you are outside the country and do not want to miss the event, it will be available on Ve Plus TV.

Venevisión will pass the Miss Venezuela 2022 for the local public. Photo: composition LR/Venevisión/Miss Venezuela.

How to watch Venevisión LIVE online?

If you don’t want to miss Miss Venezuela 2022, don’t get detached from the Venevisión signal LIVE on the internet. To access, you must enter the website www.venevision.com. Then you must go to the ‘LIVE TRANSMISSION’ option. However, you should keep in mind that streaming will not be available for some countries.

How to watch Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube?

Miss Venezuela 2022 can also be viewed on YouTube through the CanalMissVenezuela account. In order to watch the LIVE broadcast, you must tune in to the program from the beginning, which will be broadcast totally free.

See Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube. Photo: YouTube capture

Who will lead the Miss Venezuela 2022?

Maite Delgado, Luis Olavarrieta, Henrys Silva and José Andrés Padrón will lead the beauty pageant.

Where will Miss Venezuela 2022 take place?

This year, the place chosen for Miss Venezuela 2022 is the Poliedro de Caracas.