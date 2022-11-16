the 70th edition Miss Venezuela 2022 is just around the corner and keeps the 24 youngsters waiting for the long-awaited crown to become the next representative of their country. This Wednesday, November 16, the beauty pageant will take place and the name of the winner will be shouted, who will also have the honor of participating in Miss Universe 2023.
When is Miss Venezuela 2022?
The long-awaited beauty pageant will take place next Wednesday, November 16, at the Poliedro de Caracas. This event marks an important date for the country, because after nine years it will no longer be held in the private studio of Venevision.
Who are the official candidates for Miss Venezuela?
The winner of Miss Venezuela 2022 will be decided among the 24 ladies who are in competitions. Know who they are:
- Katheryne Bello, Miss Amazonas
- Mariangel Tovar, Miss Anzoátegui
- Luisana Siso, Miss Apure
- Jessica Alaimo, Miss Aragua
- Jenyfeer Baudin, Miss Barinas
- Ana Elena Erazo, Miss Bolivar
- Loreno Bodenski, Miss Carabobo
- Linamar Nadaf Wahbi, Miss Cojedes
- Daniela Malave, Miss Delta Amacuro
- Diana Silva, Miss Capital District
- Yulibeth Sanchez, Miss Falcon
- Alessandra Marubini, Miss Guarico
- Andrea Romero, Miss La Guaira
- Zaren Loyo, Miss Lara
- Litzy Gonzalez, Miss Merida
- Victoria Cruz Gygax, Miss Miranda
- Alejandra Chacin, Miss Monagas
- Sharon Frontado, Miss Nueva Esparta
- Andrea Rubio, Miss Portuguese
- Katiuska Andrade, Miss Sucre
- Martha Rodríguez, Miss Táchira
- Alessandra Combatti, Miss Trujillo
- Maru Jimenez, Miss Yaracuy
- Carla Romero, Miss Zulia.
Who are the favorite candidates?
Daniela Di Giacomo, Miss Venezuela International 2005 and Miss International 2006, chose her favorites from the 24 candidates together with the photographer Juano. They are the following:
- Anzoátegui, Mariangel Tovar
- Delta Amacuro, Daniela Malave
- Sucre, Katiuska Andrade
- Aragua, Jessica Alaimo
- Carabobo, Lorena Bodenski.
Who won the Miss Venezuela last edition?
Amanda Dudamel Newman23 years old, representative of the Andean Region, was the one who established herself as the winner of Miss Venezuela 2021.
Miss Venezuela 2022: transmission channel
The event will be broadcast throughout Venezuela thanks to the Venevisión signal. However, if you are outside the country and do not want to miss the event, it will be available on Ve Plus TV.
How to watch Venevisión LIVE online?
If you don’t want to miss Miss Venezuela 2022, don’t get detached from the Venevisión signal LIVE on the internet. To access, you must enter the website www.venevision.com. Then you must go to the ‘LIVE TRANSMISSION’ option. However, you should keep in mind that streaming will not be available for some countries.
How to watch Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube?
Miss Venezuela 2022 can also be viewed on YouTube through the CanalMissVenezuela account. In order to watch the LIVE broadcast, you must tune in to the program from the beginning, which will be broadcast totally free.
Who will lead the Miss Venezuela 2022?
Maite Delgado, Luis Olavarrieta, Henrys Silva and José Andrés Padrón will lead the beauty pageant.
Where will Miss Venezuela 2022 take place?
This year, the place chosen for Miss Venezuela 2022 is the Poliedro de Caracas.
