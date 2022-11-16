HS Environment | The climate meeting in Egypt will be held in a destination that represents a consumptive lifestyle

Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh is about as close to becoming an eco-city as the goals of the UN climate meeting being held there are.

Sharm El Sheikh

Resort hotels the facades and swimming pools shine in the evening in the colors of the rainbow. Newly paved asphalt roads are lined with Palm trees decorated with flashing light strips and light boards advertising diving trips.

In the middle of the energy crisis, they seem to be mocking the politicians and officials returning to the hotels from the UN COP27 climate conference.

Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, which was selected as the meeting place this year, is located on the shores of the Red Sea. Holiday hotels and entertainment centers dominate the streetscape of the narrow city that conforms to the coastline.

Sharm El-Sheikh is particularly familiar to Finns as a package holiday destination, where in the 90s you could win a prize trip from TV quiz shows.

Air conditioners at the meeting place.

The beach of the hotel serving as accommodation for the conference delegates.

Meeting host Produced by Egypt with a promotional video international climate delegates are welcomed to the “green city”. According to the video, the energy needed to run the climate meeting comes partly from the solar panels installed for the meeting.

At last, it is clear to every guest on the spot that this vacation oasis dotted with swimming pools and themed restaurants does not represent sustainable development.

Rather, Sharm El-Sheikh offers a startling contrast to the content of the climate meeting: a tourist destination built in the desert represents exactly the energy-intensive way of life that should be driven down in the negotiations currently underway here.

On the opposite bank looms Saudi Arabia, which is known not only as an oil country but also as one of the fiercest obstacles to these UN COP meetings.

Conference center The Tonino Lamborghini Convention Center is named after the luxury car brand.

Electric buses running from the hotels to the meeting place have been introduced for meeting guests, but despite this, taxis arrive in two rows at the entrance.

A group of vegan activists are on duty near the gate, but inside the meeting place, meat food is in the clear majority. The beef steak can be washed down with a free coke, as Egypt has accepted Coca-Cola as one of the main sponsors of the meeting.

Environmental organizations are understandably upset about the sponsorship agreement, because Coca-Cola is the world’s leading producer of plastic waste. Glass bottles are used at the meeting, which are thrown into the mixed waste.

The exhibition halls stay cool in the 26 degree heat with huge air conditioners.

Coca-Cola sponsors the meeting.

Conflict between the meeting place and the content of the climate meeting is not only cosmetic.

Organizations and activists focused on climate issues were worried in advance whether citizen influence would have any role in the meeting in Egypt. Usually, marches and rallies are organized around the climate meeting, where activists try to tighten the climate measures of the decision-makers. They are attended not only by international conference guests but also by local people.

Demonstrations are mostly banned in Egypt. According to the estimates of various organizations, there are around 60,000 political prisoners in Egyptian prisons, many of them the faces of the Arab Spring.

According to human rights organizations, the military regime ruling Egypt is one of the most brutal in the world. The climate meeting is an opportunity for it to polish its public image.

During the meeting, among others, a writer Naomi Klein wrote a British newspaper in The Guardian about a political prisoner who went on a hunger strike From Abd El-Fattahwho may die at the time of the climate meeting.

“If international solidarity is too weak to save Abd El-Fattah – the symbol of the dreams of an entire generation – what hope do we have to save a viable planet?” Klein writes.

In Sharm El-Sheikh, you can exceptionally demonstrate during the climate conference, but only in the area limited to the courtyard of the conference center and only if the demonstration concerns climate issues.

Only official participants of the climate meeting have access to the area, and by no means all Egyptian organizations and activists passed the participant selection.

UN Secretary General António Guterres spoke in Sharm El-Sheikh on Wednesday last week.

Somewhere the climate meeting always has to be organized in the end, and this time the African countries ended up proposing Sharm El-Sheikh.

The resort’s sea of ​​light seems absurd considering the theme of the meeting, but the venues of the previous meetings have not been carbon negative either.

In its own way, the energy-intensive beach resort is even a fitting symbol of how the global climate battle is going.

“We are fighting the fight of our lives, and we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions are still increasing. The global temperature is still rising. We are on the road to climate hell with our foot still on the gas pedal,” summed up the UN Secretary General António Guterres in the opening speech of the meeting last week.

At last year’s climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, the participating countries stated that the target of warming of no more than 1.5 degrees agreed in Paris in 2015 is slipping away. That would not be possible even if all countries reduced their emissions according to their promises. And almost no country is on the path it promised so far.

During the climate summit, even Sweden announced that it would cut funding for climate action.

No help than to continue working to achieve a better result, said Finland’s chief negotiator Marjo Nummelin at a press conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

In this year’s negotiations, African countries emphasize that the rich countries that historically pollute the most should finance the climate actions of others. In Egypt, the meeting agenda includes “loss and damage” financing arrangements for the first time. It means compensating the damages caused by climate change.

According to Nummelin, there is clear frustration in the air that the rich countries have not kept their earlier promise of 100 billion dollars in annual funding for developing countries.

“Tomorrow, the real twists on these big issues will begin,” Nummelin said on Tuesday.

Palm trees glow in the dark in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Finland of the Minister of Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalon according to him, the most important thing for the success of the meeting would be to reach a consensus in the general decision that the 1.5 degree goal will be adhered to.

According to Ohisalo, many have asked whether the EU is now going to back down from its climate goals because of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. That is not the case, he assures.

“You can really be proud of the fact that the EU has stuck to its goals in the middle of the energy crisis,” he said at the press conference.

Instead, the schedule of the meeting worries Ohisalo. In order to reach the finish line as agreed, the main lines should be clear in less than two days on Thursday.

“By then, the deck should be in place. Looks pretty challenging. It can get a bit busy.”