Mazatlan.- Venados de Mazatlán could not at home tie up series before Charros from Jalisco, to fall 5-0. Charros was forceful and by the way they put a stop to the aspirations of the Reds, by finishing in the first three places of the initial round, in the 2022-2023 season of the Pacific Mexican Arc League.

Venados finished in fifth and only signed six points, after reaching second place and at times the first in the standing. At the end with three tied teams, with the same record, in this case, Cañeros, Yaquis and Venados, Mazatlán had the worst run average and dropped to fifth place.

Offensive

In the third high, Jalisco went to the front. When Julián Ornelas hit a solid double to right field, he sent Amadeo Zazueta to the plate who was in second base.

After the pool, Agustín Murillo, hit the right unstoppable and sent Julián Ornelas to the rubber, which made it 2-0.

Hector Villalobos who was in place of Braulio Torres-Perez, he struggled to hang the first zeros.

For the sixth, Charros achieved one more when Fernando Villegas hit a triple through the center and then scored with a touch from Edson García and an error in the shot by Demetrio Gutiérrez, to put more land in the middle.

And if that was not enough, in the eighth Charros signed two more stripes, with hits from Fernando Villegas and Edson García, who sent Agustín Murillo and Villegas himself home.

Venados did not have a timely hit and when he anchored runners on the bases, they could not send them to the plate with the hit at zero hour, to at least get closer in the score, against some Charros that were forceful from start to finish.

on the mound

The opening of Villalobos (1-1, 2.77) lasted only two and two-thirds innings, they gave him two runs, six hits, and four strikeouts, without issuing bases, to get away with defeat.

The relay came, Manuel Flores, Demetrio Gutiérrez, José Isidro Márquez Jr, Marco Rivas, Raúl de los Reyes, José Ignacio Marrujo.

By Charros, Alemao Hernandez (3-2,2.10) was fine on the mound with the opening of five innings, where they did not score runsthey only gave him four hits and he gave a walk and a chocolate, in the end he came out with his arm raised.

Then Luis Iván Rodríguez, Jared Wilson, Karch Kowalczyk went up to the mound, in addition to Josh Lueke who pitched the ninth without trouble.

they do not achieve more

In another game, Yaquis defeated and swept the Tomateros de Culiacán to the sound of 8-7, who They were in the basement.