Senigallia, an old woman was run over and killed on the road. Her body was dragged 8km

A tragedy on the double road, the one that took place Saturday 19 November, around 6pm, in Marzocca di Senigallia in the province of Ancona. A 81-year-old woman of German origin, Sigrid Tschope, a long-time resident of the hamlet, was run over and killed on the road in circumstances still to be clarified exactly, along with his dog. The latter was found along a stretch of road together with a walking stick, while the mistress’s body was found 8 km away, in via Podesti, in the town of Senigallia.

An ambulance, Carabinieri, Traffic Police and the Local Police attended the scene, alerted by a motorist who noticed the mangled body of the woman on the roadbody then transferred to the morgue of the Torrette di Ancona hospital, where the autopsy will reveal the causes of death.

Senigallia, woman hit and killed along with her dog: it’s yellow on the dynamics

Several scenarios are being examined by the investigators, and several elements that still do not add up: a first hypothesis it is that the same vehicle (a van) hit the dog and the woman, dragging the latter for kilometres. The other possibility is that the mistress was run over by another vehicle that arrived shortly after, perhaps a truck, while rescuing the animal hit by the first van. The driver of the latter, heard by the traffic police, admitted that he had noticed and only hit the dog.

With the help of cameras the investigators are trying to reconstruct the episode more accuratelyacquiring images from video surveillance systems along the journey, which lasts 8-9 minutes along a stretch of road which has repeatedly been the scene of accidents due to poor lighting which significantly reduces visibility.

