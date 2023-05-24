Tijuana. Zonkeys de Tijuana dominated the court from the third period and He managed to take the advantage to seal the victory by 87-82against Venados de Mazatlán in the third game of the series, and thus ahead by 2-1, in the quarterfinals of Cibacopa.

Actions

As has been the custom in the series, both teams started with everything.

Mazatlán managed to take the lead on several occasions, but the score was always even.

The first period ended 25-21.

Mazatlán managed to also have an advantage with the 16-13 partial, to take the lead, 41-34 to go to halftime.

For the second part, Tijuana started on the right foot in the third quarter, Mazatlán’s offense was ineffective.

For Zonkeys, Anthony Young once again contributed several points, while Akia Pruitt and Édgar Garibay managed to help out on the rebounds.

Tijuana brought out the caste, the locals scored 32 pointsfor only 17 from Mazatlán, to leave with lead of 66-58, to the fourth period.

Vincent Boumann was not fine on offense, the same as Jalek Felton who played little once again.

For the last quarter, the home team dominated on the court and Mazatlán could do little to contain them on offense.

Near the end, Tijuana had up to eight points ahead, but Jeff Ledbetter led a slight reaction from the Venados, who were three points behind.

When the team from Buenos Aires was closer to tying the game, Alex Williams missed a couple of free throws that didn’t let him get any closer to Venados.

scorers

Anthony Young faithful to his custom was the best basket player with 26 pointsfollowed by his teammate Joshua Webster with 14.

Jeff Ledbetter with 23 and Alex Williams with 14 stood out with Venados.