At the Olimpico, the final act between Fiorentina and Inter will be characterized by two parallel initiatives involving the MVP award and goals from the match. De Siervo: “We are increasingly involving our fans”

More and more into the future, with each passing year. The Italian Cup, as already happened with the Super Cup in January, confirms itself as a testing ground for new ideas which can then be copied and pasted also in other competitions, such as Serie A. And for tomorrow’s final, scheduled in Rome at 9pm , Fiorentina and Inter will be the “object” of two initiatives that aim to involve fans more and more, to use the words of the CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo.

The news — The first is precisely the one experienced in Riyadh in the Saudi Arabian derby, with the goal balls from the Olympic stadium which will become collector’s memorabilia as has already happened in the semi-finals and another twenty championship matches. After each goal the scene of the pocket of will repeat itself Socios where the “goal balls” are placed and before ending up with an enthusiast they will be integrated with an NFC technology chip thanks to which it will be possible to review the relative goal only by bringing your smartphone closer. The second initiative is instead linked to the man of the match award, for the second time sponsored by the fan token platform: the Mvp will be assigned on the basis of the advanced analyzes of Stats Performcreated starting from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system, or “the hawk’s eye”. See also Juve nerves at the Olimpico. First in the locker room, then between Nedved and Agnelli

The words — The CEO De Siervo was enthusiastic about the partnership: “There are now many initiatives that we are carrying out with Socios.com, to involve our fans more and more. The novelty of this year was the possibility for fans to secure the original balls of the most important goals in Serie A. The great success of the public confirms how more and more people want to crystallize the moment of happiness that generates a goal for their team, guaranteeing the balloon protagonist of that enterprise. For this reason we have decided to offer this opportunity to fans also on the occasion of the Frecciarossa Italian Cup Final”. The founder and CEO of the digital token platform was obviously also satisfied: “Owning the ball with which your team scored an important goal is the best possible way to own a piece of history from the same club. It is – continues Alexandre Dreyfus – a huge opportunity for sports fans, as we have seen this year on the occasion of the Italian Super Cup and during Serie A matches. We are extremely happy to make available to fans also the balls from the Coppa Italia final, thanks to our partnership with Lega Serie A”. See also Inter, off to the new season waiting for the “bigs”. Photos and autographs for Mkhi and Bellanova

May 24, 2023 (change May 24, 2023 | 07:33)

