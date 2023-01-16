On January 12, the new series of Velmawhich was quite controversial with the public and critics. Despite the negative reception it is getting, it seems that HBO Max is already working on the second season.

The information comes from Entertainment Identifier Registration. This is a system to collect information on the different audiovisual productions that exist. Here it is mentioned that Velma will have a second season of 11 episodes.

Of course, just being a record, there is no information about what its second season will be about. However, the fact that it is in this system indicates that it is already on its way. They probably reached an agreement with its creator to create two seasons, even before announcing the series.

We recommend you: Not my Velma! Fans are angry about the new adaptation of Scooby Doo

On the critical consensus site, Rotten Tomatoes, Velma has a rating of 55% from critics and 7% from viewers. But despite the negative reception, it is one of the most popular series on HBO Max so far. Perhaps by people who are interested in seeing if it’s as bad as the reviews say.

What is Velma about?

Velma is an adult animated series that follows most of the members of the Scooby-Doo gang. Since its announcement, it has been involved in controversy due to the absence of the talking dog and the change of ethnicity of its characters. Particularly from Velma and Shaggy.

Source: Variety

This is supposedly an origin story of how Mystery to the Order became known, with the young investigator as the protagonist. She has to use her intellect to solve a series of murders that could also be related to the disappearance of her mother.. If it catches your eye, you can now watch its first two episodes on HBO Max. Two new ones will be released every week until February 9. Will they see her?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.