Qatargate, green light for the extradition of Antonio Panzeri’s daughter. The judges of Brescia: “she must be handed over to Belgium”

Green light for the delivery of Silvia Panzeri to the Belgian authorities. This was given by the Court of Appeal of Brescia, accepting the request of the Belgian judiciary which is investigating the alleged bribes paid by Morocco and Qatar to influence European politics.

Among the suspects, former MEP Antonio Panzeri stands out, who has already ended up in prison in Belgium. Now his daughter and his wife, Maria Colleoni, whose delivery the Brescia judges had already authorized in December, could join him. Both are currently under house arrest in Italy for complicity in criminal association, corruption and money laundering. The judges considered the clues that had led to the validation of the European arrest warrant to be “still existing”. Previously, however, the judges had postponed the decision by accepting a defense request, which had asked to evaluate whether the conditions in Belgian prisons are compatible with those in Italian prisons.

“The principle of mutual trust between states of the European Union prevailed with respect to the right of defence”, said Silvia Panzeri’s defenders, the lawyers Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, who will evaluate the appeal to the Cassation, already decided by her mother: “We have 5 days to spare”.

According to the lawyers, Silvia Panzeri should be handed over to Haren prison, the same where the former vice president of the European parliament Eva Kaili is. This structure is considered “less afflictive” than the one in which Panzeri and her former collaborator Francesco Giorgi, Kaili’s partner, are located.