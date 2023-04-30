Dutch Darts ChampionshipAfter Danny Noppert and Berry van Peer, Michael van Gerwen has also qualified for the eighth finals at the Dutch Darts Championship. Mighty Mike received little opposition from his German opponent and was emotional afterwards when he thought back to the Premier League failure a few weeks ago. Dirk van Duijvenbode also comes into action later.

Van Gerwen had an easy evening in a packed room in Leeuwarden. The first four legs went with the darts, but after that Mighty Mike away from Gabriel Clemens. His average didn’t exceed 84, while Van Gerwen threw more than 97 runs per inning. The Dutchman celebrated his victory with daughter Zoë on the podium.

“Everyone knows I had a lot of problems in Rotterdam,” Van Gerwen referred to the Premier League evening in Ahoy two weeks ago, which was extremely disappointing. “It was pushing and pushing, and trying to get better. perform. I am so glad I was able to, because I love being back in the Netherlands.” BEST REGARDS thanked the loudly present audience afterwards. ,,You know that I am always under pressure and have to fight hard. Ahoy was not what I hoped it would be, I failed myself and everyone around me. To come back like that and win means a lot to me. You are all great and I will continue tomorrow.”



Van Peer in seventh heaven

Initially there was no problem in the Frisian air for Clayton. The Ferret grabbed a double break and ran out to 4-1. But then Van Peer started his comeback. He won leg after leg, and when the Welshman missed a match dart at 5-4, he was allowed to Bionic aiming for 54. He took a sip of water, then tossed the finish line with two darts. Van Peer then started the decisive leg very solidly and distanced himself from Clayton, who came alongside again at the end. Again the darts player who was struck down by ‘darteritis’ in the past waited a long time, but again he did not fail. A big party then erupted in the WTC Expo in Leeuwarden.

,,This feels absolutely great”, Van Peer reacted frantically afterwards. ,,I lost to him twice recently, so three times had to be a charm. This is so special, I can’t describe it. I’m not used to this, he does. It feels fantastic to play in front of a home crowd and winning is even better.”



Five in a row for Noppert

See also Religion | Pope: criminalizing homosexuality is sinful Noppert took five legs in a row against Razma: from 1-1 to 6-1. The Dutchman scored an average of more than 96, compared to less than ninety from Razma. Noppert’s finish percentage was also better: 42.86 percent against 25 percent.

Tomorrow afternoon, Noppert will face the Englishman Nathan Aspinall for a place in the quarterfinals. Noppert reached the final of the Dutch Darts Championship last year. The Freeze then had to acknowledge his superior in Michael Smith, who later also crowned world champion.



Heta creates a party

Damon Heta made himself popular with the audience in Leeuwarden. The 35-year-old Australian had put on an orange vest especially for the turnout. A plastic orange cap adorned his head. Heta also adapted his turnout number to Left right from Snollebollekes. Opponent Steve Beaton appreciated the action, just like the fans. Heta won 6-4 against Beaton and will meet Van Peer or Jonny Clayton in the eighth finals.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program second round

Afternoon session

Josh Rock – Graham Hall 6-2

Dave Chisnall – Martin Lukeman 6-4

Andrew Gilding – Ian White 6-4

Rob Cross – Keane Barry 3-6

Danny Noppert -Madars Razma 6-1

Joe Cullen – Stephen Bunting 5-6

Damon Heta – Steve Beaton 6-4

Martin Schindler – Roman Benecky 6-4 Evening session

Nathan Aspinall – Daryl Gurney 6-4

Johnny Clayton – Berry van Peer 5-6

Michael Smith-Jim Williams 6-4

Ryan Searle – Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1

Michael van Gerwen – Gabriel Clemens 6-2

Peter Wright – Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries – Ross Smith

Dirk van Duivenbode – Dylan Slevin

Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here.





