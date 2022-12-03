🚨MISSING PUNCH?🚨

Paunovic has Zaldívar, Ormeño, Yrizar, Ronaldo Cisneros and Tepa González in his ranks, but has decided to bring in Luis Puente and now Marioni Ham, youth players, to try them out with the first team.

Will they stay for the tour of Spain?

– Leon Iturbide (@Leon_Iturbide) December 3, 2022