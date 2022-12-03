The days go by and the reinforcements in the team of the Chivas del Guadalajara they continue to shine by their absence. The fans find themselves with the uncertainty of knowing who the next signings will be for Clausura 2023, although the coach has already sent a notice.
The Serbian strategist, Veljko Paunovicis analyzing each of the players on his squad, and this week in the preseason at Verde Valle, he decided to use louis bridge and of Marioni Hamboth forwards of the Sub-20.
“He stands out for his ability to attack spaces and that he is being closely watched by Veljko Paunovic, who continues to consider various elements of the Red and White Youth Academy in his Pre-Season activity, as has Luis Fernando Puente these days”it was stated in a statement.
For now, there is still no talk of other reinforcements. It is expected that it will be in the following weeks when there is information about it. For now, Chivas He is already preparing for his trip to Spain where he will face Getafe on December 8, while on December 11 he closes with Athlétic Bilbao, to immediately break ranks and spend the holidays in the company of his relatives.
#Veljko #Paunovic #envisions #attackers #Chivas
Leave a Reply