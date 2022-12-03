A strong wave of bad weather with rain and wind affected the entire Tyrrhenian area of ​​the province of Messina. The firefighters are engaged in a series of rescue operations for people trapped in cars submerged in water, stuck at home and in a shopping centre. The provincial relief system was strengthened, also with the sending of men from the commands of eastern Sicily.

Bad weather in Sicily, bulldozers in action in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto to remove mud and debris from the roads



In particular, the floods were recorded in Milazzo and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Terme Vigliatore, in the Valle del Mela and in the neighboring municipalities, where the rain and mud caused much inconvenience and concern. Several roads ended up under water and mud mixed with water invaded underpasses and sidewalks. Many mayors of the municipalities affected by the storm have invited citizens to stay in their homes and avoid traveling by car. At Terme Vigliatore, the access ramp to the bridge over the Mazzarrà stream that connects the Marchesana seafront to the Cannotta district has collapsed. A large chasm was created but the bridge would not have collapsed. The bridge had been closed to traffic before the collapse.

Weather alert in the Ravenna area

From midnight today to tomorrow in the municipality of Ravenna, the yellow weather alert No. 84 was issued for coastal criticality, issued by the Regional Civil Protection Agency and by Arpae Emilia-Romagna. As confirmed by a note released by the municipal administration, high tide conditions are forecast for tomorrow on the coast, which can generate localized phenomena of marine intrusion and erosion of the coast, also in consideration of the state of fragility of the coasts following the previous events.

Ischia, looking for the last missing person

In Ischia under the mud they are still looking for the last missing, Maria Teresa Arcamone. The searches are concentrated in the area between Via Celario and Santa Barbara. Firefighters, speleological rescue, carabinieri, police, coast guard, local police: everyone is looking for the 31-year-old, even with probes. The displaced persons spent the first night away from home, as a result of the “expedited” plan developed to deal with the new yellow weather alert, extended until 4 pm tomorrow, Sunday. There are just over a thousand (1,070) people involved in the plan, of which 417 are citizens hosted in hotels on the island of Ischia, under the evacuation plan to deal with the weather alert, extended until tomorrow afternoon. To date, there are still 10 families who refuse to leave their homes, while over 600 have opted for independent accommodation.