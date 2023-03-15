Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:56





Neither Ángel Navarro nor José de Haro. The two candidates proposed by the local socialist group of Molina are left out of the PSRM-PSOE list for the regional elections. José Vélez has opted to once again have the current deputy María Dolores Martínez Pay. And María Antonia Martínez, former regional president, appears in the positions of honor.

“Molina is an important city and respect for the municipality means that we cannot do without having a person in the Regional Assembly who defends our projects,” said Vélez in a recent interview on ‘Radio Compañía’. He then promised that there would be a Molina candidate in the starting positions. She will be a deputy because Molina has to return to comply with parity. And Martínez Pay is in 14th place, which will be the starting point if the results of the Socialists are not worse than what the polls predict. Some denounce that the regional management “none” Molina. The candidacy of the local PSOE changes, since Martínez Pay leaves the list. Number 10 will be Carolina Martínez. Montserrat Santamaría jumps to 12, Cristina Martínez goes up to 14, Elena Gomariz to 16, Susana Martínez to 18 and Amanda Campillo joins at number 20.