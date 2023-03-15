New tech from BMW, namely a head-up display over the full width of the windscreen called Panoramic Vision.

New technology, I love it! At BMW you have come to the right place. They are often not the first, but in my opinion they put it down nicely. Today the car brand is announcing a next-generation head-up display.

BMW Panoramic Vision

The new display covers the entire width of the windscreen, cool! BMW is currently developing a new technology platform for the ‘NEW CLASS’. The name refers to BMW models from the 1960s. Panoramic Vision is also part of that.

Frank Weber, Member of the Development Board of BMW AG, talks about new possibilities for car design. Think in particular of a more quiet cockpit that gives more space. It is emotionally the opposite of what Mercedes-Benz is doing with the hyperscreen.

For the first time, the technology enables visible displays across the full width of the windscreen. And this for all passengers. The new display shows information with a higher light intensity and contrast on a dark painted area at the lower edge of the windscreen. This ensures a sharp image that is always visible across the full width of the windscreen.

Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road

The BMW Panoramic Vision and new BMW iDrive will soon appear in the ‘NEW CLASS’. It is no coincidence that BMW is so keen on an innovative head-up display. They were the first brand to come up with such technology in 2004. It was also a cool feature on the BMW M5 E60.

For now, the goal is to show how an expanded head-up display can be used for designing display controls and a better user experience in the future. This results in a fusion of the real world and the virtual world, by turning the windows into a projection surface. More information about this in the video below.

When we can start testing this display ourselves in a BMW is still unknown.

