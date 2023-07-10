He stays in the PRI, says Noé Heredia, former Culiacán councilor and a member of this party. For him, the tricolor is still very much alive and has a great future. He says he respects those who left because everyone has their personal projects and it is valid that they make the decisions they consider pertinent to their life and professional projects, he wishes them to do very well in what they undertake. In his case, he considers that It is time to strengthen the party and team up with Paola Gárate whom she has known for a long time and comes from a family of ordinary PRI members who have worked hard in the colonies and she has been trained in the struggle. Ella Noé believes that it is time to work hard, to go to the citizen meeting and show the citizens that they can trust the tricolor project and that it will give them results. He stays in the party because he is sure that he can do a lot and he will do it with passion, respect and dedication, because the PRI has a long life left.

IN DOUBT why the City Council authorities resist label drive units when doing this benefits everyone. With well-identified vans, those responsible for them will stop a bit to misuse them, which has already happened in the past when workers were seen buying beer or in recreation centers, etc. It is also very important that Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil clarify the complaint made by councilor Sadol Osorio Porras that in some of these trucks they took “carried” people to the celebration of the 5 years of AMLO government, so easy which is to detect this by checking the GPS. If they have nothing to hide, why not identify them, and in this way it will be the citizens themselves who take photos and videos of the officials when they see that they are doing something improper. Or perhaps it will be that the officials do not want the units that have been assigned to them to give themselves a package with someone else’s hat to be labeled.

Urgent ATTENTION is required by the children of the nursery that was placed in the municipal garbage can. This place operates in conditions too precarious, since there is no well-conditioned place where they can be safe and comfortable. The nursery is a great help for single mothers, but the children do not have fans, mats, or furniture. The person who takes care of them is very dedicated but many things are missing to be able to provide better care. It is in this type of case that the support of the authorities of the three levels of government should be seen; regarding the response of the local deputies: that they not only regret it from the rostrum and that they go where they are needed, and where some are going to go to ask for the vote. Hopefully the needs of these children will be met soon.

Comes back The deputy for the PAS Gené Bojorquez to his activities in Congress after being hospitalized in the city of Hermosillo due to viral encephalitis. He is not at all happy with the president of the Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, whom he accuses of being responsible for the PAS initiatives not passing, so strong statements are expected from him against the morenistas.