Electronic Arts announced the founding of Cliffhanger Games, a studio born expressly to deal with Black Panther game single player based on the character from Marvel. Interestingly, the new software house boasts developers from some of the most important realities in the industry, who have worked on titles such as God of War, the Halo series and the Call of Duty series.

Details about the game

Electronic Arts collaborates with Marvel

Black Panther game is directed by Kevin Stephenswho had directorial roles on the Monolith Middle-Earth series for Warner Bros. Games.

Not much is known about the title, but Stephens said: “We are committed to offering fans a definitive and authentic experience of Black Panther, giving them more autonomy and control over the story than they have ever experienced in a narrative video game. Wakanda is a very rich superhero sandbox and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore it, as we do.”

This, unfortunately, is all. We don’t even know the final title of the game. So we just have to wait to find out more about what to expect from this collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts.

Consider that work on the game is still in its infancy, given that the official press release speaks of Cliffhanger as a team that will form completely over the next few years. So we can’t expect big news anytime soon.

Why, then, announce such a game advance? As often happens in these cases, the reason could be to attract developers, making the project publicly known, so as to speed up the team formation process. This is a fairly typical scenario, because it is one thing to publish anonymous job postings for a new firm, it is one thing to be able to explicitly say what potential candidates will work for.

It must also be said that, considering the development cycles of the current triple A, the risk of seeing Black Panther come out during the next generation of consoles is really concrete.