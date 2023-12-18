Vatican, Becciu and Marogna counterattack. The former cardinal on “Five minutes” on Rai 1

There judgment towards the former cardinal Becciu and his “lady” Cecilia Marognaas well as for all the other characters involved, was clear: guilty of the crimes attributed to them. For the first time in history there was a cardinal condemned in a process: 5 and a half years of imprisonment for the Sloane Avenue building scandal in London. But Becciu isn't up for it and will go to Bruno today Wasp to “Five Minutes” to profess his innocence. But also Marognaarrested and then tried and sentenced to three and a half years of imprisonment, professes his innocence. The Sardinian manager – we read in Repubblica – ended up under accusation for a bank transfer of 575 thousand euros which was intended to free a nun kidnapped in Mali. And that she would have spent 436 thousand to buy Prada and Louis Vitton bags, a Poltrona Frau and Chanel cosmetics. In addition to having stayed in Ibiza, Bormio and the San Pellegrino Spa.

Marogna denies all charges. Including that of being the cardinal's “kept”: “And even if it were, it is a crime – the woman tells Repubblica – be maintained?”. And regarding the purchases he says that “maybe they were goods intended for third parties for important relationships. None of this is of interest to those who owed it just try to destroy Becciu and the most important and professional figure who was at his side”. Marogna also notes that no official communications arrived until the ruling of request for refund of funds. Even though the Vatican court in its ruling ordered the confiscation of 589 thousand euros. “We will read the reasons and appeal, also because it is obvious that if you requalify the sentence you do not do so in a direct sentence but send the documents to the promoter of justice and perhaps you give me the chance to defend myself“.

