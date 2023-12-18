A few months ago, several media outlets, both reputable publications like tabloids, claimed that you only need to buy 27 tickets to be sure of getting a prize in the UK National Lottery. With the Christmas Lottery approaching, it's a good time to address the math behind these headlines. The news was based on a recent advance in combinatorics proposed by David Cushing and David Stewart, mathematicians at the University of Manchester. His work, under peer review and available as preprint, involves some interesting combinatorial objects called lottery designs, which are collections of subsets of the numbers 1 to n. For example, if we consider the numbers {1, 2, 3}, a collection of three subsets would be {{1}, {2, 3}, {3}}. To be a lottery design, this collection must meet other added properties.

Specifically, a lottery design for the parameters n, k, and t is a collection C of k-element subsets of V = {1, 2, …, n} in which, if we take any k-element subset W of V, there is a subset of C that shares at least t elements in common with W. If we consider a lottery where k winning numbers are drawn from a total of n numbers, each ticket corresponds to one of these subsets. So, a lottery design is a set of tickets necessary to be guaranteed to have at least t numbers in common with the numbers on the winning ticket.

Naturally, an ideal lottery design is one that uses the smallest possible number of tickets. This minimum number is denoted as L(n,k,t). For example, L(56,6,2) is the smallest number of tickets that would be needed to secure at least two matching numbers in a lottery where six winning numbers are drawn out of 56. This is how the UK National Lottery works and how the smallest prize is won, so L(56,6,2) is precisely the smallest number of tickets necessary to guarantee any prize in this lottery. Cushing and Stewart's result says that this number is equal to 27.

More information

In general, it is extremely difficult to find exact values ​​of L(n,k,t), and in most cases they are close, within a range of possible values. Before this work, the best known lower bound for L(56,6,2) was 23, meaning that at least 23 tickets are needed to guarantee winning a prize. In 1998, John Bate and Gerritt Hendrik Johannes van Rees calculated the exact values ​​of L(n,6,2) for all ns less than or equal to 54—by the way, this result tells exactly how many tickets you need to buy in the Texas Lottery to guarantee a win, but it apparently didn't get any media coverage.

Cushing and Stewart extended the techniques used by Bate and Van Rees, calculating L(n,6,2) not only for n = 56, but for all n up to 61. To do this, they first showed that there is a design of lottery size 27, using techniques of finite geometry, a branch of geometry that deals with spaces containing a finite number of points. Its construction uses the so-called Fano plane, a space formed by seven points and seven lines – each one composed of three points – with the following properties: any pair of points are on the same line, and any pair of lines intersect. exactly at one point. Specifically, they combine three Fano planes with two other finite planes. By associating a unique pair of numbers with each point, each line is labeled with a unique set of six numbers, and the special properties of these finite planes guarantee that this collection of sets constitutes a size 27 lottery layout.

Second comes the hard part: to show that the size of this design is minimal, they showed that there is no lottery design of size 26 or smaller. To do this, Cushing and Stewart used a programming language called Prolog. To write and run a program in Prolog, you enter a list of rules to work with, and then ask questions based on those rules. In principle, one could specify the definition of a lottery layout and ask if one of size 26 exists. However, at current computing speeds, this could take decades or even centuries. Using a clever combination of upper bounds, lower bounds, and various combinatorial techniques, Cushing and Stewart narrowed the search space, guiding the Prolog engine toward a definitive answer.

Of course, the two immediate questions are “can this be used to make money playing the lottery?” and “can it be applied to El Gordo?” The answer to both questions, unfortunately, is no. Playing these 27 tickets does not offer a good strategy for making money playing the British lottery. It costs £54 to do so, and the only prize it guarantees – that one of your numbers matches the winning number in two figures – is just a new ticket selected at random in the next draw, which has practically no value. Cushing and Stewart tested their proposition and made a total loss of £54, concluding that “this unfortunate incident serves as both a verification of our result and that we should expect to lose money when betting.” These statements rarely make headlines.

Regarding the Spanish Christmas Lottery, the structure of the draw ensures that no strategy of this type can work. Unlike the UK and many others, there is a separate random draw for each winning number. There is no strategy to win money in the Christmas Lottery. Therefore, I conclude by recommending that if you play, do so responsibly.

Richard Mandel He is a postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Software Systems (Germany)

Editing, translation and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.