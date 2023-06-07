Vasco Rossi announces a new single

The return of Vasco Rossi on stage with The live tour 2023 brings with it the news that many fans have been waiting for. “There is a new piece,” said Blasco. After the zero date in Rimini, the first official a Bologna. The claim of the tour, however, is deceptive, but not entirely. In fact, at the press conference, the rocker from Zocca answered the questions that this is not a new recording projectbut of a piece on which he is working: “These days I’m writing a new piece – said the national Vasco – when it comes out we don’t know, but it’s there“.

Waiting for the first concert, the first of four sold out, the rocker “unbuttoned” himself, not missing an opportunity to attack the current political class. The “pretext” was the gloss of the song “can you imagine”a song from 1985 contained in the album “What happens in the city”, which reads at the end “Fairy Tales/Fairy Tales/Fairy Tales”. From there he let himself go to these comments in a question and answer with his fans: “La What Meloni says?” – said Vasco from the stage to the 40 thousand spectators -“AND Berlusconi? – he continues – for fifty years now!”. “And Salvini? Salvini what does it say?” asks the singer-songwriter, “Favole” replies the audience following the lyrics of the song. “And i communistthe? And i Five stars?”, same response from the audience: “Fables”.

