Genoa – One 12 year old girl she was attacked on her way home but managed to fight back and put a man to flight. It happened on Monday evening in via Reti, in Sampierdarena. The agents of the Cornigliano police station are investigating the matter. The student was returning home when she was followed by a man who first squeezed her wrist, then pulled her towards him by squeezing her tightly.

There young man reacted by biting and scratching him so much so that the man then fled. At that point he asked for help from a passerby who called the police who began searching for the attacker. It would be a man in his 50s. Investigators acquired images from video surveillance cameras. A week ago a similar episode had happened to Ginocchio gardens in Sestri Ponente where a 16-year-old girl was molested and groped by a stranger. Also in this case, however, the girl had put the attacker to flight by hitting him with a knee.