Vasco da Gama was approached by an American investor group, 777 Partners LLC, based in Miami. The information is from the international news agency “Bloomberg” published this Wednesday (19).

+ Cruzeiro: First lawsuit against the club after becoming a company is for R$ 1.2 million

The 777 Partners LLC group would be in talks to acquire the Rio club. Investors already have another team in their portfolio, Genoa, from Italy.

Recently, Cruzeiro and Botafogo adopted the model of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) and were sold to investors. Cruzeiro for Ronaldo Fenômeno and Botafogo for John Textor.

Vasco, on the other hand, has not yet defined whether it will change its management model. Although the SAF model has strength in the club, some advisers still do not agree with the possible change.

Bloomberg information says that the people who spoke about the negotiations with Vasco requested anonymity. The news agency also highlighted that the Brazilian club has a “considerable debt”.

Vasco da Gama is currently in the second division of the Brazilian Championship. It is the fifth time that the club will be outside the elite of the national championship, in 14 years. In 2009, the carioca club played the Série B for the first time in its history.

“Possible sales of clubs occur when private investors and equity funds take advantage of the new rules [brasileiras] that allow debt-burdened teams to overhaul ownership and modernize their finances,” Bloomberg says in a note.

The news agency also says that another American fund, “DaGrosa Capital Partners”, would be negotiating the purchase of América Mineiro.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

