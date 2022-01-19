Cillessen: He saved a ball to Ocampos after a good header… And little else because he was injured.

Thierry: From less to more. At the beginning, he gave the feeling that he was somewhat lacking in confidence and he dared to face little, but as the minutes went by he entered the game and dared to project himself in attack, although not by a long shot in the same way as in other games. . It was changed in 70.

Alderete: He suffered more playing with three central defenders than in the usual 4-4-2. In the open field and in front of Ocampos he suffered, in fact the Argentine made him a ‘broken’ in an action that did not end in a miracle goal. When the team found the balance, he rose again as head of the defense.



Flycatcher: You can note tonight as a lesson to continue learning, as his duel with Rafa Mir was constant throughout the game. On many occasions the valencianista won, on others it was the sevillian who took the leather and almost hit some, but luckily his shots went wide or hit the post. Bordalás changed him to rest.

Diakhaby: The own goal was scored in an avoidable way wanting to cut off a cross from Montiel, but it did not sink and also took a step forward, literally. He went from central to midfielder half an hour into the game and fulfilled his mark, giving the team more balance. In the second half he returned to the central position and fulfilled with note.

Gayà: He was a sharp weapon in attack, not only because of his crosses but because of his pressures that created quick chances. He scored a goal against Guedes with an outstanding cross that the Portuguese finished off, a goal that could well have come earlier in the repeated shipments to the area that he made during the game. They correctly annulled a goal for offside that would have been a great goal, because the goalkeeper’s leather stung the balloon. He was expelled for a double yellow card.

Foulquier: He had to act as a midfielder for the first half hour in the absence of players in that demarcation. Everything that was defending was done correctly, but the lack of magic was noted in that last stretch of the field to generate key actions. As he returned to the right lane he looked more comfortable.

Guillamon: One more game showed that he has taken a step forward this course, despite the fact that he clearly lacked companions. Even so, his changes in orientation gave the team oxygen both to get the ball out and to generate advantages in attack. That was precisely how the first goal was born, from a long pass of his that Gayà picked up.

Musah: Irregular in attack, he did not finish reading the game well to generate chances for the spaces although he did take the ball to the rival area thanks to his good driving. He repeatedly missed opportunities to deliver key deep passes but always seemed to fall short. In defense he continues to show that he has a lot to improve because most of the time (and the first goal from Seville) came from his side.

Guedes: One more night under stardom and in which the team applied that ‘balls to Guedes’. The Portuguese started from minute one doing mischief and before the break he had already ‘wetted’ in an unusual way: with a header. Prior to his goal, his shot from a very distant free kick almost ended in goal, but the goalkeeper blocked in two stages



Hugh Duro: Very intense and insistent throughout the game, his insight served to snatch a leather from Rekik that could have ended in red for the man from Seville if the play had not been annulled by a previous hand. He never got tired of running, on the counterattack, to press, to steal…Perhaps he lacked something of a punch in the area.

Changes

James: As soon as he left, he stopped a focused but powerful shot to Ocampos. Minutes later the same protagonists repeated the action, but this time through a header from the Argentine, which the goalkeeper again stopped.

Side: He entered after the break to play as a winger and as soon as he entered he already served the first shipment to the dangerous area. He was very participative and daring to face,

Marcos Andre: As soon as he went out to the green, he forced a dangerous foul after making a self-pass. Bordalás placed him fallen to the band, a position in which he rarely plays.

Uros Racic: SC

#Approved #failed #Valencia #survives #Triple