The Municipality of Al Ain City has finished its preparations to celebrate Eid Al Fitr through various events and activities suitable for all members of society, which are held in 4 main parks in the city, which are Green Mubazzarah, Al Shuwaib Park for families, Al Dhaher Park and Al Waqan Park for families, with the aim of sharing the joy of Eid with the community.

Ahmed Ali Al-Kuwaiti, Director of the Community Service Operations Department, said that the opening times of the parks have been determined during the Eid period, as they open their doors at 9 am and continue until 12 after midnight, allowing all residents and visitors of Al Ain to use the parks for as long as possible, as witnessing During this period the number of visitors to the parks increased.

Al-Kuwaiti added that the municipality has chosen a number of parks distributed over the city’s sectors, which host various activities for all segments of society during the Eid, pointing out that the activities in the Green Mubazzarah in the downtown sector started yesterday and will continue until April 30, and the activities are held in Al-Shuwaib Park for families in the northern sector of the city. 21 to 24 April and in Al Dhaher Park in the eastern sector on 22 and 23 April, and in the southern sector, Al Waqan Park was chosen for families.

He explained that the activities include popular markets, entertainment events, and display of products to support productive families, in addition to areas for children’s games and a food corner.