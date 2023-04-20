Austin witnessed a few days ago the beginning of what many, including Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, define as “the new era of MotoGP”. With the Circuit of the Americas as the scenario, Dan Rossomondo was presented, the person in charge of replacing Manel Arroyo in the role of commercial director of the championship (CCO). The American, coming from the NBA (in his last period he held the position of vice president of global sponsors and media), has set himself the goal of revitalizing a world championship that aims to attract a new audience to ensure a future as as attractive as the one designed by Liberty Media to revive the popularity of Formula 1.

“We cannot be happier with his arrival,” Ezpeleta stressed. It is a strategic landing that for the CEO of Dorna means “Being able to take MotoGP to new heights, given that Dan’s commercial vision and his fresh ideas are our best allies”. Rossomondo is part of a new company strategy to strengthen the MotoGP commercial apparatus. The purpose of his arrival is to recover the market share and to place himself among the younger generations, those who have shown a certain detachment from a product with an evident sporting value. The challenge for Rossomondo is enormous, but he is enthusiastic about the adventure he is undertaking.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The fact that MotoGP believed in me means a lot, because this implies believing that I have the right qualities for this adventure”, commented the new CCO, who acknowledges that he is experiencing a second youth thanks to the stimulus that this new chapter of his life introduces him. During the night my head is full,” he admits. Many ideas are original, they can help MotoGP expand “especially in new markets” such as the United States. “I want a championship that is relevant when there is no grand prix. I try to keep people attracted all year round, not just with competitions. Like in the NFL, which has 18 busy weekends in the season, but manages to be relevant year-round,” he explains.

Another road to the regeneration of the world championship passes through the assimilation of ideas from other disciplines, such as the NBA, where he has accumulated more experience. “If there’s one thing the NBA does best, it’s storytelling. If they believe in something, they will make sure it exists”, underlines the American. In any case, the most convenient mirror in which to look at oneself, due to similarities, is Formula 1, which generates more than 2,500 million euros, according to Forbes data, and which in 2022 saw growth that exceeded 400 million dollars over the previous season.

“We will steal some ideas. We’re not afraid of that, but we’ll have our own and hopefully they’ll steal something from us too. I think MotoGP can be as good as Formula 1, if not better”, says the director of New Jersey, who was surprised in Austin when he went to the service road to see the bikes go by: “The television product is excellent, but I don’t think it does it justice, because it’s crazy.”