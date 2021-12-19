On the Omicron variant to date “there is still a lot we do not know”. The British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, writes today about the situation in Gb, warning on the Sunday Telegraph that “it may be too late to react“. But we must” look openly to the challenges that Omicron presents to us “, added the minister, stressing that he felt” no joy “in having to present new restrictions and limitations to the British.

“The promotion of personal freedom and opportunity are the reasons why I entered politics”, wrote the conservative again defending the strategy chosen by the government to “buy time and allow our scientists to assess the threat to build our own. defenses: together we are assuming a proportionate and responsible response“.

Meanwhile, Germany has entered the United Kingdom in the list of countries at highest risk for the spread of the Omicron variant. And as of December 20, restrictions will be imposed on the entry of travelers from Great Britain. Returning Germans will be asked to have a negative swab result and to respect a two-week quarantine, even if they are vaccinated.