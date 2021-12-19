The polar invasion will bring 20-degree frosts to Moscow next week, forecasters promised. As the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said, a cold snap will come to Central Russia as early as Monday, December 20. His words lead RIA News…

On Monday night in the metropolitan area it will get colder to minus 4-9 degrees, and in the afternoon it will be more than minus 12, by evening the thermometers will drop to minus 15 degrees. “On Tuesday, December 21, the day of the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, the cooling will continue: in the morning it will be minus 15-20, in the daytime only minus 12-17,” Tishkovets said.

But the coldest day of the week will be Wednesday: it will get colder to minus 22 degrees. Despite the fact that for this day this is not a record, since in 1919 on this day the thermometers dropped to minus 36.3 degrees, the expected daily thermometer readings can still be called outstanding. “In the age of global warming, there has never been such a cold day, and in the last century, the last time such frosts were observed on this day 43, 52 and 54 years ago: in 1978 – minus 19.1, in 1967 – minus 18, and in 1969 – minus 18.5 “, – said the forecaster TASS… At the same time, the daily rate for December in the capital region is minus 3.5 degrees.

However, by the end of the week, frosts will slowly begin to recede. “On Friday, the influence of a warm atmospheric front will affect, because of which the sky will frown, and snow of low intensity will resume during the daytime. Minus 14-19 at night, minus 8-13 in the afternoon, ”the specialist specified. The weather will return to climatic norm by Saturday. “Thus, the coming test in winter will not be extremely harsh and prolonged,” concluded the forecaster.

According to the portal Gismeteo, next week the temperature in Moscow and the region may go down up to minus 31 degrees. “The weather will be negative for almost the whole week, it is possible that at night it will be minus 20 degrees. This is a normal phenomenon for the Russian winter “, – spoke Tatiana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office.