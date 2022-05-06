Varese massacre, Maja and that shy attempted suicide that is not very credible

On the massacre from Varese new backstories emerge. Alessandro Maja killed wife And daughter and the other son, the eldest, was also seriously injured. The architect had premeditated all according to what the not no of the little one Giulia. “The night before the murder it was sitting on the bed of my niece and her he apologized“. Maja was obsessed from savings of the moneydespite his company being healthy and suffering from sudden outbursts of anger. After the double murder with drill, screwdriver and hammer he has closed in on himself. A trench of silence, however, broken by phrases pronounced in displacements between the first and the second hospitaland the prison.

Before looking out in panties from the balcony at dawn on Wednesday, after the massacre in the house, he shouted: “I did it», Confirming a bloody plan conceived and cultivated for weeks until its implementation, armed with screwdriver, drill and hammer. But in the last few hours, – continues the Corriere – Maja has started curse yourselfthe head in his hands and a repeated sentence: “I’m a monster“. Whether he has already begun to orient the defensive line, it is not known. Certainly that alleged attempt to take his own life after the massacre it was quite one staging: Maja had mild cuts to wrists And abdomen; plus she had one slight burn to an eyebrow, caused by the flame of a match.

