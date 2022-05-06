Home page World

For the first time in 15 years, Portuguese prosecutors have named a suspect in Madeleine McCann’s missing person case. The then three-year-old British girl disappeared in 2007 without a trace.

Update from Friday, May 6, 6:44 a.m.: after the Portuguese prosecutor Christian B. as a suspect named, the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office has now also spoken out. 15 years after the disappearance of little Maddie, she is now talking about new evidence, reports the AFP news agency.

“We are certain that he is Madeleine McCann’s murderer,” said Braunschweig public prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters in an interview on Tuesday evening. The evidence that emerged is not DNA evidence or anything like that. No further details were given.

Missing Maddie McCann: New evidence against Christian B. in Germany surfaced. (Archive image) © Soeren Stache/dpa

Maddie McCann missing person case: prosecutors officially accuse Christian B.

First report from Wednesday, April 22nd: Lisbon – In the case of those who disappeared in 2007 Maddie McCann the Portuguese public prosecutor’s office has officially accused the German suspect Christian B. This was announced by the public prosecutor’s office in Portimão on Thursday (April 21, 2022) without providing information on the identity of the accused. According to the Braunschweig public prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, it is the sex offender Christian B who is imprisoned in Oldenburg. The public prosecutor and B’s lawyer classified the action of the Portuguese public prosecutor’s office as a formal step to avert a statute of limitations.

British girl Maddie McCann disappeared from her family’s home in a holiday resort on Portugal’s southern Algarve coast on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday, while her parents were having dinner in a restaurant. Despite large-scale international searches, the case was never solved, and to this day there is no trace of the girl.

Suspect in Maddie McCann case: Murder investigation into Christian B.

In June 2020, there was a surprising turn of events: the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig announced that they were investigating the murder of the German Christian B. He has a criminal record for sex offenses and lived regularly in the Algarve from 1995 to 2007.

B. is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the Oldenburg prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz. Little Maddie disappeared from this place in 2007.

B’s lawyer Friedrich Sebastian Fülscher told the AFP news agency with regard to the official accusation of his client in Portugal: “This step by the Portuguese authorities should not be overestimated.” In Portugal, the statute of limitations on murder is 15 years. If Maddie McCann had already been killed in 2007, this would be “in a few weeks”.

The Portuguese judiciary has officially named a suspect in the “Maddie” case for the first time: the German Christian B. © Facundo Arrizabalaga/dpa/Montage

“I assume that the statute of limitations was interrupted by this step,” added Fülscher. The official accusation of his client is “in no way” like an indictment. In addition, the status as an accused grants his client “numerous rights”. “As in Germany, a suspect can act differently than a witness,” emphasized the defense attorney. Nevertheless, the formal classification as a suspect is a prerequisite for a possible indictment.

Investigations against Christian B.: Maddie case not a priority for the German public prosecutor

Braunschweig’s first prosecutor Wolters spoke to AFP with regard to the official accusation of B. by the Portuguese authorities of “much ado about too little”. He considers it “unlikely” that the matter will now be seriously investigated in Portugal. “It’s all about keeping this procedure alive in Portugal,” Wolters added, referring to the statute of limitations.

In the The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is concerned with the investigations against B. currently not primarily concerned with his alleged involvement in the Maddie case. “Our priorities have other procedures” with B. as the accused, said Wolters, citing the rape of an Irish woman and cases of child abuse. “These cases are much clearer and some of them are not that long ago,” said Wolters.

“Once that’s off the table, we’re going to deal exclusively with Maddie,” the prosecutor added. However, this could “take quite a while” and an end to the investigations in the “Maddie” case is currently not foreseeable.

Even after 15 years, the Maddie McCann case is still unsolved. A At the beginning of the year, the investigative team from Sat.1 discovered new clues that led to the suspect Christian B. Now the German is being accused in Portugal for the first time.

B. was extradited from Portugal to Germany in 2017 for child sexual abuse on the basis of a European arrest warrant. After serving a prison sentence, he left Germany in 2018, but was extradited by Italy a year later. The basis was a second European arrest warrant that had been issued for a drug-related offence. In addition to the German and Portuguese authorities, the British authorities are also investigating the “Maddie” case. (AFP)